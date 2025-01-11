Hunt for burglary suspect who targeted Huddersfield town centre jewellers

Images have been released of a man police would like to find after a burglary at a jewellery store in Huddersfield town centre.

The theft was in King Street back on September 28, but police have only released the images now.

An H Samuels store was broken into at around 2.30pm, officers said. The suspect left with thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Detectives for West Yorkshire Police have said they are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.