A 21-year-old man has been jailed for 21 years after admitting to breaking into a woman’s home in Sheffield and raping her in a ‘brutal and prolonged random sex attack’.

Thomas Andrew, of Peakstone Close, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today to be sentenced and was given a long prison term.

At around 6am on Saturday 26 February last year, Andrew broke into a property in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield. The occupant, a woman in her 20s who cannot be named for legal reasons, was at home and heard him break in.

Detective Sergeant Ollie Hobson of South Yorkshire Police, who investigated the case, said: “The victim was understandably scared that she had heard someone in her home and as a result, tried to block her door so that the burglar couldn’t get in. The victim phoned her mum to say she was scared someone was in her house.

Rapist Thomas Andrew

“Andrew caused extensive damage to the victim’s house, before forcing entry to her bedroom and subjecting her to a brutal and prolonged sexual attack.

“When the victim’s mum couldn’t call her back, she phoned the police. When our officers arrived, Andrew tried to escape by jumping off the roof of the property and running away. After a short foot chase, our officers caught up to Andrew and he then assaulted a PC, causing head injuries.”

Andrew was found to be in possession of a jewellery box that he had taken from the victim’s home. He was taken into custody and subsequently charged with four counts of rape, one count of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (for the assault on the PC).

In a statement to the court, the victim said: “Your bed should be a place where you feel safe, secure and have pleasant dreams. He has took this away from me when he entered my bedroom and created my nightmare.

“It still petrifies me to think how it would have ended if the police had not arrived when they did. I no longer feel safe in my bed and struggle to sleep and I am petrified when I hear noises, particularly in the night. I should not have to worry about going to bed every night.

“It has left me scared to do normal things, like getting public transport, going to the shops or walking down the street. My independence has been stripped from me and I will have to live with the extreme nature of the violence against me for the rest of my life.”

PCs Harriet Murray and Toby Brown were recently awarded for their bravery in detaining Andrew on the day of the incident. The pair persistently rang the doorbell and in a statement provided for the court, the victim said ‘the doorbell persistently ringing is the only thing that stopped him’.

PC Brown chased after Andrew whilst PC Murray stayed with the victim and was punched twice, briefly losing consciousness. Despite this, he managed to hold onto the rapist and he was arrested and taken to custody. They were both awarded the Bravery Award at South Yorkshire Police’s annual awards in November.

DS Hobson continued: “I would like to thank the victim for her strength, courage and determination in assisting the prosecution case to secure guilty pleas. I would also like to thank her family for their support throughout.

“I am pleased that Andrew pleaded guilty to all seven offences he was charged with, thus sparing the victim the daunting and distressing prospect of attending court to give evidence in a trial.

“Andrew’s crimes were nothing short of horrific. The fact that he violently assaulted a police officer who was trying to arrest him only further demonstrates the danger he poses. He will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars.