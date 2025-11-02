Huntingdon attack: Mass stabbings on Doncaster to London train 'isolated incident', says Defence Secretary
A man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire.
British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday. Counter-terrorism police are supporting investigations.
Defence Secretary John Healey told Sky News: “The early assessment is that this was an isolated incident, an isolated attack.
“So there’s no reason for the rest of us not to get on with our lives, get on and travel to the places we need to get to.
“But those sorts of conclusions, those further assessments and that information will be provided to the public as soon as we’ve got them.”
He said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood would be providing a further update to the public when more information has been confirmed.
Mr Healey, who is MP Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said the attack was “close to home” as he was a regular user of the service on which the attack took place.
"This is the very service my wife and I took a few hours before, this is the service I use every week to get home to Rotherham,” he said.
He said he couldn’t begin to comprehend how scared and frightened the passengers on the service would have been.
His comments follow Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer providing an initial response to last night’s attack on X.
Sir Keir wrote: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.
“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.”
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “This is an absolutely horrific attack and my thoughts are with all those affected including the emergency responders at the scene.”