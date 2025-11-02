Huntingdon attack: Mass stabbings on Doncaster to London train 'isolated incident', says Defence Secretary

A senior Government minister has said early indications suggest mass stabbings on a Doncaster to London train were an “isolated attack”.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday. Counter-terrorism police are supporting investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence Secretary John Healey told Sky News: “The early assessment is that this was an isolated incident, an isolated attack.

Police officers and a dog handler work on the platform alongside an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“So there’s no reason for the rest of us not to get on with our lives, get on and travel to the places we need to get to.

“But those sorts of conclusions, those further assessments and that information will be provided to the public as soon as we’ve got them.”

He said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood would be providing a further update to the public when more information has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey, who is MP Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said the attack was “close to home” as he was a regular user of the service on which the attack took place.

"This is the very service my wife and I took a few hours before, this is the service I use every week to get home to Rotherham,” he said.

He said he couldn’t begin to comprehend how scared and frightened the passengers on the service would have been.

His comments follow Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer providing an initial response to last night’s attack on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir wrote: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.”