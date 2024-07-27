“I am off my head”: Driver who smashed through McDonald’s in Yorkshire jailed

A driver who narrowly missed killing people inside a McDonald’s he crashed his car into has been jailed.

Ian Smith, 31, muttered the words ‘I did it, I am off my head’ as officers pulled him from his car that he had driven at speed into a McDonald’s in Thorne earlier this year.

On Saturday June 22, Smith was seen by British Transport Police (BTP) on Thorne Road in Doncaster in his white Vauxhall van.

Concerned about Smith’s demeanour, the officers who were on foot patrol at the time approached his car and attempted to engage with him.

Smith fled, driving at speed into the window of the restaurant, narrowly missing an employee by inches.

The force of the impact threw victims inside into the air and onto the floor, the court heard.

Sitting close to the window was a man, his wife and their five-year-old daughter.

The man suffered broken ribs as well as injuries to his lung and back and was taken to hospital.

Witnesses told police that Smith remained ‘animated’ following the crash and that they quickly tried to flee the area as they were ‘unsure of his next intentions.

Officers were quickly on scene to support BTP colleagues and arrest Smith.

He was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle dangerously and criminal damage to a property.

On Friday July 19, Smith appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to three years in prison, disqualified for driving from driving for five and a half years and must carry out an extensive re-test.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “During Smith’s interview, he provided a no comment answer to all posed questions, showing no remorse for his actions throughout.

“We will never know Smith’s full intentions, but it is a miracle that no-one was fatally injured, or suffered life changing injuries during this incident.

“The outcome could have been very different. I’m sure anyone could imagine themselves and their own family in the restaurant. Thankfully the table he collided with was unoccupied.”