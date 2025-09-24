A brave 12-year-old girl has spoken out about the horrifying effects of being groomed and raped as her attacker was jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wisal Ahmad was jailed at Bradford Crown Court for 17 years after he admitted 12 offences including rape and sexual assault.

The 30-year-old, of Bradford, groomed the young girland on several occasions took her from her home to his address where he assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking as he was jailed on September 19, the girl said: “I have got trust issues. I feel like when I’m outside I’m being judged, and people are looking at me.

“I cannot move on with my life. I’m always thinking about what happened. I cannot trust anyone.

“I feel so isolated. I don’t have any friends anymore.”

The girl was found outside Ahmad’s address in Belle Vue, Bradford, and appeared to be lost, but reported the offences to West Yorkshire Police.

Ahmad was arrested and charged with multiple sex offences, which happened in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisal Ahmad was jailed for 17 years | WYP

He was jailed for 17 years with an extended four-year licece and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Macauley Davis, of West Yorkshire Police’s Bradford District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “I praise the survivor for reporting these abhorrent crimes to us. It cannot be underestimated how much courage it takes to come forward and report offences and her sheer bravery has stopped anyone else being a victim at the hands of Ahmed.

“Ahmed has robbed her of her childhood; he deserves to be in prison for a long time.

“Whilst it can never take away what has happened to her, I hope the sentence today can give her comfort in knowing that a level of justice has been served and in time she can move forward with her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad