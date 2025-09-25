The victim of an unprovoked assault has spoken out about the pain he is still suffering as his attacker was jailed.

The victim was chased down the street on his way home from a night out on November 20, 2022, by Alex Newsome, who proceeded to punch and kick him causing him to fall to the floor.

The 27-year-old Newsome has been jailed for 18 months after admitting assault causing grievous bodily harm.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim was chased from High Petergate down onto Exhibition Square in York city centre in the early hours after a night out.

Newsome, of Burton Stone Lane, York, punched him repeatedly, causing him to fall to the floor, before continuing to punch and kick his victim as he lay on the floor.

He was left with four fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a laceration to his eye lid, and severe bruising to his face, chest, and arm.

Newsome and the victim did not know one another.

An extract from the victim impact statement was read out in court on Thursday (Sep 25) as Newsome was jailed.

Alex Newsome has been jailed for 18 months | NYP

It said: “I still get pain from this attack today and some days can be worse than others. I was so lucky I did not die.

"This attack will forever stay with me, and I will never get over the flashbacks of events, the pain I endured, the colour of my skin from the bruising, and the endless hours of recovery time which I will never get back.

"I am now always looking over my shoulder when I am out and about in confined areas or if I hear someone close behind me."

Detective Constable Jenna Hallewell, who led the investigation, said: "The vicious and unprovoked assault Newsome inflicted upon the victim has greatly affected his life since the attack.

“His confidence has been shattered, and he now struggles to go out in the city centre with his friends.