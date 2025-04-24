Man left victim in a coma after 'savage' knife attack on Yorkshire coast

A man has been jailed for more than 17 years after admitting trying to murder his victim in a savage knife attack.

Iam Pemberton attacked his victim after turning up at his house with a kitchen knife, stabbing him multiple times and leading to him being put into a coma by doctors.

The 62-year-old attacked his victim inside the propery in Hornsea in August last year, before fleeding the scene after throwing the bloody kitchen knife away at the scene.

Paramedics attended to his victim, while police were called to the property and launched a murder investigation.

Members of the public told police they saw the knife had been thrown away in the kitchen of the property and that a person known as Pemberton was responsible for the attack.

Armed officers were sent to his home address in Cliff Road and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder less than an hour after police received the original call.

Pemberton admitted the attempted murder charge at Hull Crown Court in February, and was jailed for 17-and-a-half years at the same court on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Constable Tanya Binnington, from Humberside Police CID, said: “This was a frightful, unprovoked attack where Pemberton stormed round to the house of someone he knew armed with a kitchen knife looking for someone else, but instead stabbed the first defenseless person who came to the door in a fit of uncontrollable rage.

“The victim sustained a severe stab wound to his chest causing a bleed in his lung, and another that narrowly avoided the artery in his neck. Medical professionals had to place him in an induced coma where he remained for three days. He is lucky to be alive.

Ian Pemberton has been jailed for attempted murder | Humberside Police

“The mental scars of the horrific ordeal he endured will undoubtedly stay with him for the rest of his life, and I’d like to thank him for his patience throughout the entire process.

“I’d also like to commend the members of the public who assisted the victim at the scene and came forward with crucial information that assisted officers in getting justice for the victim and ultimately, taking Pemberton off our streets.

“Knife crime can impact people from any walk of life, that is why we continue to do everything we can to take weapons off our streets.

“It is really important to educate our communities that by possessing some types of knives, even just at home, they could be committing an offence.