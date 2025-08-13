‘If it’s not nailed down they’ll have it’ – Anger as thieves take flowers paid for by councillor
Councillor Chris Jones, a Liberal Democrat who represents the West Dyke ward on Redcar and Cleveland Council, said he invested £800 in summer bedding plants along with compost and feed for tubs and planters along Redcar Lane in a bid to brighten up the area.
The work was undertaken by Coun Jones and his father over a recent weekend, but when the duo later returned they discovered six of the planters had been raided with begonias stolen.
Coun Jones said he had experienced similar thefts before going back several years.
He said: “I’ve been planting up all along Redcar Lane now for ten years every spring and summer, and it’s really annoying for this to happen.
“I am disappointed, upset, annoyed and feeling a little deflated.”
The councillor said the aim was to make the area more pleasant and colourful for residents and visitors alike.
He said: “Some nice person has been along and helped themselves to plants. They [the flowers] are there for everyone’s enjoyment, we don’t do this just for ourselves.
“They were paid for out of public money so whoever is responsible should be really proud of themselves for stealing from the community.”
Coun Jones posted about his dismay on Facebook and was joined in his anger by local residents who commented in response.
Barbara Liddle said: “Saw you both doing the planters, they look great and are good for the area. So disheartening, but definitely appreciated by us living on the lane.”
Hilary Weldrake said: “If it’s not nailed down, they [the thieves] will have it. Honestly some people are just unbelievable.”
Kitty Dowse added: “You can’t have anything nice these days, scumbags everywhere and so sad to see.”
In 2023 Coun Jones and another former ward councillor, Yvonne Lax-Keeler invested in a sign visible to many motorists on a roundabout as they exit the A174 into Redcar which promotes the town as being on the Yorkshire coast.