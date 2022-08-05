The settlement includes five buy-to-let properties; a luxury home in Spain, a development opportunity comprising of a site for eight dwellings; and £249,241 cash held in a bank account.

In its case at the High Court, the National Crime Agency alleged that Peter Grubisic, 59, from the village of Burley-inWharfedale near Ilkley, West Yorkshire, had been involved in serious criminality since the 1990s, including the importation and supply of drugs, money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was further alleged that Grubisic has links to serious organised criminals in the UK and overseas, including in the Netherlands and Spain.

Ilkley town centre

The NCA asserted that Grubisic used his car dealership and property development businesses to launder the proceeds of his unlawful conduct, and that his declared income was not sufficient to fund his property purchases and luxury lifestyle, which included several business class flights to South America.

The NCA's head of civil recovery Rob Burgess said: “Taking the proceeds of crime off individuals such as Grubisic can have a significant impact for the local area. Through this work we have sent a clear message to the community that no one is above the law, while simultaneously taking away his ability to enjoy the proceeds of crime.”

The properties forfeited are located in:-

Avenue Road, Askern, Doncaster

Beulah Grove, Woodhouse, Leeds

Fagley Road, Bradford

Kendal Bank, Woodhouse, Leeds

Holborn Street, Woodhouse, Leeds

A development site in Buckton, Bridlington