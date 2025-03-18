Ilkley Moor: Barking dog scares off suspect as teenager assaulted on Ilkley Moor

Detectives are investigating a report that a teenage girl was assaulted on Ilkley Moor whilst walking her dog.

Officers took a report that a 16 year old girl had been assaulted on Ilkley Moor at around 4.15pm on Monday, March 17 by an unknown man.

It happened near to The Poetry Seat near to Backstone Beck on Ilkley Moor, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries that didn’t require hospital treatment but has been left shaken by the incident.

The suspect ran off after her dog started barking.

The suspect is described as a white adult male aged between 30 to 60 years old, clean shaven and dressed in scruffy clothing.

Enquiries are ongoing by Bradford CID.

Detective Inspector Rachel McKay of Bradford CID said: “This is clearly a serious incident where a 16 year old girl has been assaulted.

“Officers are supporting the victim and her family at this time.

“We are working with the Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team to provide reassurance in the area.

“We believe there was a lot of people in the area yesterday and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ilkley Moor area yesterday afternoon who may have seen this incident or the man described.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 1325051074