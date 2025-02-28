‘I’m looking forward to the trial’: Man denies inviting support for Hamas

By Ellie Ng, PA
Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:03 BST
A man has denied inviting support for banned organisation Hamas, telling the court he is “looking forward” to the start of his trial.

Junaid Mayet is accused of committing the offence in a video he uploaded on Facebook on January 12 last year.

The 55-year-old, from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday to plead not guilty to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

He will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, before a trial on a date yet to be confirmed at the same court.

Asked if he understood what had been decided during the hearing on Friday, Mayet told the judge: “Yes, I’m looking forward to the start of the trial your honour.”

He was bailed with conditions ahead of his next court appearance.

