‘I’m looking forward to the trial’: Man denies inviting support for Hamas
Junaid Mayet is accused of committing the offence in a video he uploaded on Facebook on January 12 last year.
The 55-year-old, from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday to plead not guilty to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.
He will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, before a trial on a date yet to be confirmed at the same court.
Asked if he understood what had been decided during the hearing on Friday, Mayet told the judge: “Yes, I’m looking forward to the start of the trial your honour.”
He was bailed with conditions ahead of his next court appearance.