These images show the extent of the damage done to the grand old building, which has recently been used as part of a film set for Peaky Blinders.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was battling an intense blaze at the Grade II-listed mill, which was been partially restored and is now home to offices and studios.

Videos on social media showed flames coming from the windows of the building as crews battled the blaze.

A huge plume of smoke could also be seen for miles, and residents nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Bradford Council has opened Keighley Leisure Centre as a rest centre for residents living nearby who have had to leave their homes.

Water is being pumped from the nearby River Aire to fight the flames.

The mill dates back to 1869 and once employed 2,000 workers. It closed and fell into dereliction in the 1990s. An arson attack in 2011 destroyed a disused wing.

Take a look at our picture gallery of the damage below.

