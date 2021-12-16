Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who represents Wakefield in West Yorkshire, denies a single charge of sexual assault against the then teenager in Staffordshire in January 2008.

On Thursday, the Tory MP appeared at the Old Bailey by video link for a short hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

The senior judge set a two-week trial to start on March 21 and transferred the case to Southwark Crown Court.

Imran Ahmad Khan

The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, has been suspended by the Conservative Party.

The MP, from Wakefield, helped Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority by taking the constituency in the so-called “red wall” that had formed Labour’s heartlands in the Midlands and the north of England.