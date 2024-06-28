Increased police patrols after 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Yorkshire park
It happened in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield on Thursday, June 27,
The victim was attacked by a man as she walked through the Tongue Gutter area, near Deerlands Avenue, around 3.50pm, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.
A number of enquiries, including CCTV trawls of the local area, are being carried out.Officers will be carrying out additional patrols.SYP Inspector, Alec Gibbons, said: "The victim is receiving support from officers after what must have been a traumatic ordeal and we have put extra patrols in place in the local area."If you have any queries or concerns that you wish to raise with officers, please speak to them if you see them.”Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 921 of 27 June 2024.