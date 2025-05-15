'Individuals on motorbikes' could be behind damage to Brontë Country artwork

Police believe a group of people on motorbikes could have been responsible for the destruction of two sculptures in a Yorkshire nature reserve.

Two marble butterflies – part of an art installation of more than 60 butterflies – were damaged on Monday evening.

The installation was part of the Wild Uplands sculpture trail due to open in Penistone Hill country park later this month.

Police are now investigating the crime, and are looking for information on “a group of four suspects who were on motorbikes or e-bikes at the time”.

Earlier this week the country park, a landscape just outside of Haworth that inspired the Brontë Sisters, officially became a key part of the new Bradford Pennine Gateway nature reserve.

The art installation is due to run from May 24 to October, with the butterfly sculptures one of four installations by different artists from around the world.

After the exhibition ends, each butterfly was due to be donated to a local community organisation or individual.

The butterflies are the work of Pakistani-born artist Meherunnisa Asad in collaboration with Peshawar-based atelier Studio Lél, known for reviving centuries-old stone-work techniques.

The 60 butterflies have been carved from pink marble sourced from Pakistan, and are inspired by Bradford’s stories of migration and movement and the resilience of its natural landscape.

After the damage, Shanaz Gulzar, creative director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, said: “It is sad and disappointing that these beautiful stone butterflies, a symbol of resilience and renewal, hand-crafted to draw people to our historic landscape, have been destroyed by thoughtless individuals.

“Security has been further increased on the site to prevent further acts of vandalism.”

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after a report of criminal damage to two butterfly sculptures at Penistone Country Park, Haworth. The damage is reported to have happened sometime between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on May 12.

“CCTV enquiries are being carried out. Keighley Neighbourhood Policing teams will be carrying out patrols in the area.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident to come forward. It’s believed there may have been a group of four suspects who were on motorbikes or e-bikes at the time.