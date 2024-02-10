The force said: “Officers were called to Myton Way, Ingleby Barwick, at around 9.35pm on Friday evening (9th February) following a fail to stop collision.

"A 60-year-old man sadly passed away at the scene. Our thoughts remain with his family at this extremely difficult time and our specially trained officers will be offering support to them.

"Two other people were also seriously injured during the incident and were taken to hospital.

"Myton Way remains closed at this time from the Rings up to Queen Elizabeth Way whilst officers continue to investigate the incident and enquiries are currently ongoing.

"Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen a white van travelling in the area at the time to get in touch. Anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam is also urged to make contact.

"If you have any information, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 024363.”