Injured 14-year-old 'targeted' in hit and run over £3,000 electric bike

A father whose son suffered a dented skull in a hit-and-a-run crash claims he was 'targeted' by thieves trying to steal his £3,000 electric bike.

Bernie Price, 42, feared his son Israel Price, 14, had died in the collision, where he also suffered a split chin, cuts across his body and a badly damaged right eye.

The teen had been with his friends on his Sur-Ron Light Bee X bike in the Holbrook Industrial Estate in Sheffield, on Thursday (Sep 12) when a Toyota Rav 4 thundered towards them.

And after the SUV first clipped one of the boys, Bernie said it then 'smashed' into Israel while he was sitting on top of a curb, looking at his phone.

Israel was left unconscious for around six minutes - and needed to spend four days in hospital after being rushed for emergency treatment in an ambulance.

Bernie now believes that his son was deliberately knocked to the ground by thieves attempting to take his bike.

The landlord said: "I know it wasn't an accident because my son was on the curb, looking at his phone, seeing what time it was. So the guy that has done this has gone up onto the curb to target my son.

"The ambulance came within a few minutes. He was unconscious for about five to six minutes... He could have killed my son."

Bernie said Israel was thankfully expected to make a full recovery, but he felt the amateur boxer, who is among the top fighters for his age and weight in the country, had been deeply affected by the incident.

He added: "He's not himself, he's not my cheerful son."

Father-of-four Bernie, from Sheffield, said he had left Steel City Boxing Gym, where he is also a trainer, on Thursday evening with Israel.

Following the session, the boy and his twin brother, Bernie Jnr., had gone to play on their bikes with some friends, later ending up at the Holbrook Industrial Estate.

Bernie said he was driving back from a church service in Barnsley at around 9pm that evening when he got a frantic call. That's when he found out to his horror that Israel had been hit by a car and was 'laid out on the floor' unconscious.

He said: "I've had a phone call off my son, Bernie Jnr. I didn't think much of it, and he said, 'Hurry up, get here, quick, Israel has been run over and we can't wake him up.' I ran for my life and jumped in the car. Me and my wife just drove like crazy from Barnsley to Sheffield, assuming the worst."

He was later told by the boys who saw the crash that a Toyota Rav 4 had been following them for some time before it smashed into Israel.

Bernie said: "They said to me, 'Dad, there was a grey Rav 4 on an 09 reg, looking dodgy. It kept doing U-turns and floating around us.' Then, when it was 8.59pm, this Rav 4 has just come steaming up to the kids. It's clipped the one lad and budged him off his bike.

"And then it went up a curb, because Israel was on a curb, and went into the back of him. And it's smashed my son.

"He [Israel] said to me, 'Dad, my last memory was this, someone shouted, 'move Israel. I turned around and saw two headlights and heard a loud rev, and then I woke up in hospital.' The driver just fled the scene and left."

Bernie said Israel's friends had called an ambulance soon after the crash, which had arrived rapidly and then rushed him to hospital. The battered and bruised teen then had his numerous injuries assessed by medics.

Bernie said: "He had a brain scan. Thank god that came back clear, but there's a dent in his skull. He's got a split in his chin, his hands are cut, his legs are cut, and he's got a really bad lump on his thigh.

"After his brain scan came back clear, his eye was the main priority because the hospital couldn't get it open to look inside to see if he had sight.

"They tried for two days, but luckily, thank god, on Sunday evening they managed to give him some morphine for the pain, and they got in there and looked and said his sight is still there."

Bernie has now asked anyone who has information about the incident to come forward and help with the police inquiry.