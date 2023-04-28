All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
58 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
4 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift

Innocent guide dog injured after being attacked by a lurcher in Yorkshire

A guide dog has been injured after being attacked by a lurcher in York.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a guide dog was injured during a confrontation with a grey lurcher dog in Clifton Park Avenue.

"It happened at around 9.20am on Sunday 23 April when the two dogs were involved in an altercation and the guide dog, a black Labrador cross, sustained an injury to her back and was taken to her vet for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who may have captured the incident on their doorbell or home CCTV cameras to get in touch.

Most Popular
A guide dogA guide dog
A guide dog

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1442 Neel Seth.”

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230073493.