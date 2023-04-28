Innocent guide dog injured after being attacked by a lurcher in Yorkshire

A guide dog has been injured after being attacked by a lurcher in York.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a guide dog was injured during a confrontation with a grey lurcher dog in Clifton Park Avenue.

"It happened at around 9.20am on Sunday 23 April when the two dogs were involved in an altercation and the guide dog, a black Labrador cross, sustained an injury to her back and was taken to her vet for treatment.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone who may have captured the incident on their doorbell or home CCTV cameras to get in touch.

A guide dog

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1442 Neel Seth.”