Inside Sheffield Magistrates Court, reality bites for rioters as fast-track court cases race ahead

Up and down the country those accused of taking part in the riots of recent days have started appearing in court and some hefty prison sentences have been handed out.

In the cold light of day, the reality of their actions begins to hit home for some of the men - and the majority are men and boys - appearing in court and the future looks bleak.

The authorities are taking a tough line with those charged with offences related to rioting and most are charged with violent disorder, an offence under the Public Order Act 1986, which can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Sheffield Magistrates Court. Picture: Dean Atkins

To act as a deterrent to potential rioters, cases are being fast tracked - the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted those charged with offences to appear in court within a week. None of the adult defendants arrested and charged in connection with the riots in Rotherham have been granted bail.

At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court 12 defendants have been dealt with so far.

Court buildings are solemn places where reality bites.

Busy lawyers dressed in dark suits walk quickly up and down the corridors, meeting clients in small rooms or venturing down to the cells to take instructions. There is always an air of anticipation as defendants wait to hear their fate.

Among those appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ court was Jake Turton, a 38-year-old Barnsley man from West Street, Darfield.

The court building, a 1970s brutalist concrete construction, is a busy place next door to Snig Hill Police station in Sheffield city centre. Every day staff deal with a lengthy list of defendants charged with offences ranging from criminal damage and dangerous driving to possessing drugs and assault. Everyone charged with a crime must first appear in Magistrates’ Court. The magistrates or a district judge will decide whether or not they can deal with the case - they can sentence criminals to up to six months in prison. If it is too serious the case must be sent to the Crown Court.

Outside Courtroom 2 Turton’s supporters, a woman, a man in his 60s and three younger men in their thirties, wait two hours for the case to be called on.

The younger men, dressed in sportswear and sliders with socks, wait for Turton’s name to be called by the court usher dressed in a black gown. One is overheard on the telephone discussing the planned “EDL” protests which failed to materialise on Wednesday night. At 11am the smell of salt and vinegar wafts around the waiting area as another tucks into a bag of chips.

Also waiting for the case to begin are journalists from the regional and national press including the BBC, Telegraph, Press Association, CNN and Agence France Presse. They pass the time swapping stories of court appearances and covering the riots up and down the country. One says he doesn’t think he will ever forget the violence he saw on Sunday night when far right supporters targeted the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Wath Upon Dearne. They set fire to the building and pelted officers with missiles, leaving 51 South Yorkshire Police officers injured.

The case is called and as everyone heads for the courtroom the older man calls to the journalists: “Make sure you tell the truth.”

Inside the court is a secure, floor-to-ceiling glass dock. Turton is brought up from the cells. He is dressed in a blue t-shirt and grey shorts and trainers. He stands with his hands on his hips as he is asked by the legal adviser to confirm his name and address.

Turton, who is charged with violent disorder, is accused of driving a red Ford Ranger pick-up truck to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers at 3.45pm on Sunday afternoon. Prosecutor Rob Coyne outlines the allegations against him, which he says are not suitable for trial in the Magistrates Court.

He alleges Turton drove to the scene of the disturbance on Manvers Way with pieces of wood in the truck. It is claimed those involved in the disorder allegedly took wood and other debris to use as weapons against the police.

District Judge James Gould hears the whole alleged incident was caught on video by a police helicopter.

Turton denies violent disorder, taking a vehicle without consent and having no insurance.

He is remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

As he is taken down to the cells one of his supporters shouted “Keep it up” and Turton replies “See you in a bit, lads”, with a thumbs-up. The hearing takes less than ten minutes.

At 2pm the court hears the cases of two youths accused of being involved in the same protest. Because they are under 18, the case is heard in the youth court, housed within Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. Members of the public cannot attend but the media can report from Youth Court hearings as long as they observe reporting restrictions and don’t identify the defendants.

After a bit of to-ing and fro-ing - because the usher says the media are not allowed into court, the journalists are admitted and the cases get underway.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, both plead guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced later this year. The 16-year-old, who was dressed smartly in a blue polo shirt with black jeans, admitted engaging in threatening behaviour. Looking sheepish and accompanied by his parents and a member of staff from the Youth Offending Team, the court heard he had no previous convictions.

Next up was the 17-year-old who was dressed in a black fleece, white shirt and black tracksuit bottoms. He appeared with two women, one who looked distraught in court and was tearful after the hearing. A youth offending team representative was also present. He accepted he had waved a large plank of wood above his head before heading towards officers and being bitten by a police dog. There is no mention of any injuries.

The court heard he had been waiting to see someone from Child and Adult Mental Health Services for three years.

Both youths were given conditional bail and will appear in court to be sentenced later this year. The 17-year-old will be dealt with in the Crown Court.