Providence Mill on Tetley Street in Bradford was badly damaged by a huge fire in 2013, and demolished for safety reasons shortly after.

All that remains of the building, which lies within the city centre’s Goitside Conservation Area, are a few derelict sections of the mill.

Construction work recently began on some of these sections of the building, with scaffolding erected, roller shutters and a new roof installed, and a large amount of rubble used to build up sections of the site.

Tetley Street, Bradford

There has been no recent planning application for the site submitted to Bradford Council.

The fact the site is in a Conservation Area would mean any development would be under extra scrutiny before any development is approved.

An application to convert Providence Mill into flats was approved in 2007, although that permission has long since expired.

When asked about the recent work, a Bradford Council spokesperson said: “Planning enforcement is aware of this work.

“We will investigate and take appropriate action.”