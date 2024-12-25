Investigation launched after 18-year-old dies from Sheffield crash after car attempted to flee police pursuit

A teenager has died after a car crashed into a wall during a police chase in Sheffield.

The 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Hyde Park Walk area of the city on Monday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were in the area just before 1pm on a pre-planned operation.

A spokesperson for the force said a black Ford Fiesta believed to have been stolen "reacted to the police presence and tried to flee the scene".

They said the Fiesta crashed into a wall following a short pursuit.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he has sadly died as a result of his injuries. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," the spokesperson said.

East Bank Road was closed while officers conducted their work, but has since reopened.

The force is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in anyone who may have been in the City Road, Park Grange Road, Spring Lane and Northern Avenue areas.