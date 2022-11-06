Tickhill and District Lions, organisers of the ‘fireworks extravaganza’ at Tickhill Cricket Club, Doncaster, cut short the event last night when fireworks started landing in the crowd. At least two children were reported to have been injured – a girl who was hit on her arm and a boy on his leg.

The father of the injured girl said: “She was hit in the arm. We managed to put the burning coat out quickly and fortunately she had lots of layers on and the burn isn’t as bad as it could have been – six inches to the right and it would have been in her face.

“That doesn’t bear thinking about. She is severely traumatised and terrified.

Two children were injured when fireworks exploded in the crowd at an organised Bonfire Night display in Tickhill, Doncaster, yesterday (Photo: archive image)

“We are grateful for the support and thank everyone for their concern. I will be pursuing this and need to know how and why it happened.”

The mum of the eight-year-old boy said: “My boy got hit by the second firework, it rolled and then landed underneath his foot before exploding. I was lucky enough that instinct kicked in for me to lift him and turn him but he still got his by residue of the explosion on his leg.

“He no longer likes fireworks and looks to have a blister forming on his leg.”

Matthew Beech, who was at the event, said: “Well that was a disaster” and Karl Bee added: “Just got back from that disaster of a display, a young lad was hit just in front of us, the crowd just wanted to get out.”

Tickhill and District Lions display a statement following the incident. They said: “It is with deep regret that this year’s display has been cancelled. Due to an unforeseen incident a decision was made to stop the show to ensure the safety of the crowd.”