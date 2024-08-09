Investigation launched after cow found dead after being shot on farm in Yorkshire
It is believed the animal was shot between 10.30pm on Monday, August 5 and 6am on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at a farm on Brecks Lane between East Herringthorpe and The Brecks, near Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police investigators have reportedly followed several lines of enquiry following the alleged shooting and are now appealing for information from the public.
A statement from the force said: “Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of enquiry and are now appealing for information about the incident to contact us.
“We are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, anyone who may have information about the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the Brecks Lane area which could assist officers.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 14/142325/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.