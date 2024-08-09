Investigation launched after cow found dead after being shot on farm in Yorkshire

Police in Yorkshire are investigating after a cow was reportedly found to have been shot dead under the cover of darkness.

It is believed the animal was shot between 10.30pm on Monday, August 5 and 6am on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at a farm on Brecks Lane between East Herringthorpe and The Brecks, near Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police investigators have reportedly followed several lines of enquiry following the alleged shooting and are now appealing for information from the public.

A statement from the force said: “Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of enquiry and are now appealing for information about the incident to contact us.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, anyone who may have information about the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the Brecks Lane area which could assist officers.”