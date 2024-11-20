An investigation has been launched after the death of a 26-year-old man in Rotherham who was recovered from a canal in the early hours of the morning.

On Saturday November 16 at 3.15am, emergency services responded to reports of concern for the safety of a man found in the canal near Central Road in Rotherham.

The man - who has since been identified as 26 year-old Samuel Youdan – was recovered from the water and taken to hospital where he later died.

His family is being supported by specialist officers of South Yorkshire Police.

An investigation has been launched and detectives are working at pace to understand the circumstances of how Samuel came to be in the water.

CCTV images have been released to encourage anyone who may have interacted with or seen Samuel prior to 03:15hrs to come forward to assist police enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside from Rotherham Reactive CID said: “This was a very tragic incident which resulted in the death of a young man, whose family are absolutely devastated.

"My team have been working tirelessly over the last few days to piece together Samuel’s last known movements. We now know from CCTV footage that he was in Rotherham Town Centre between the hours of 12:30am and 03:15am.

“His last known location was The Arc Cinema Complex, Forge Island.

“We are now calling upon members of the public to come forward if you believe you can help.

"We are aware of members of the public who came to the aid of Samuel whilst he was in the water, and his family would like to express their thanks for their brave actions.”

To report information to police, you can call 101 or report using the online portal quoting incident number 131 of November 16 2024 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/