Investigation launched after train passengers are racially abused

British Transport Police detectives have launched an investigation after a group of men were racially abused on a train in Yorkshire.

By Nathan Hyde
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:17 pm

The force said a man abused the passengers on a service travelling between Manchester and Sheffield, at around 5.45pm on Tuesday March 22.

When another man intervened, he was subjected to homophobic abuse.

A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and then released pending further enquiries.

Police said they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

In a statement, police added: “The victims of the initial incident are yet to make contact with the police despite the efforts of officers to do so.

“They are appealing for the group of men to come forward to assist the investigation and be offered our support.

“The victims, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 454 of 22/03/22.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”