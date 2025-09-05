Iranian man arrested in Yorkshire in connection with money laundering at mini-markets

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 12:11 BST
An Iranian man has been arrested in Yorkshire in connection with money laundering offences thought to be linked to mini markets.

The 25-year-old Iranian national was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the Nesfield Street area of Bradford on Thursday (Aug 4).

He was arrested in relation to alleged involvement in the laundering of criminal money overseas through a suspected unregistered money service business.

A statement from the NCA said he is suspected of operating mini-markets as a front for the money laundering, using the hawala system to transfer value abroad.

Two other properties, both mini-markets, in Bradford were also searched by officers from the NCA, supported by West Yorkshire Police.

Officers seized several thousand pounds in cash, an imitation firearm and thousands of what are believed to be counterfeit cigarettes.

The NCA announced an Iranian national had been arrested in Yorkshire.placeholder image
The NCA announced an Iranian national had been arrested in Yorkshire. | 3rd party

The 25-year-old was questioned before being bailed pending further enquiries.

NCA Senior Manager, Phil Pestridge, said: “Money is the lifeblood of organised crime, which is why targeting those involved in laundering criminal proceeds is so vital.

“Our investigation will continue with evidence we have seized.”

