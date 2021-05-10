"It has sickened everyone": Pregnant Roe deer shot and killed in West Yorkshire

The animal was found between the Badsworth and Ackworth areas of Wakefield, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife & Rural Crime team said.

Police described the incident as a "horrible crime" that has "sickened everyone" who has worked on the investigation

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

The rural team posted: "A pregnant Roe deer was found shot and killed this week between the Badsworth and Ackworth area of Wakefield.

"Crime number 13210225485.

"This is a horrible crime that has sickened everyone who has had anything to do with the investigation.