"It has sickened everyone": Pregnant Roe deer shot and killed in West Yorkshire

A pregnant Roe deer has been shot and killed in West Yorkshire, rural police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 10th May 2021, 5:28 pm

The animal was found between the Badsworth and Ackworth areas of Wakefield, West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife & Rural Crime team said.

Police described the incident as a "horrible crime" that has "sickened everyone" who has worked on the investigation

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

"It has sickened everyone": Pregnant Roe deer shot and killed in West Yorkshire

The rural team posted: "A pregnant Roe deer was found shot and killed this week between the Badsworth and Ackworth area of Wakefield.

"Crime number 13210225485.

"This is a horrible crime that has sickened everyone who has had anything to do with the investigation.

"Please share any info please call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111."