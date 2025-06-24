Trio who kidnapped teen and beat him with weapons jailed for total of 25 years

Three men who bundled a terrified teen into a van after beating him with weapons in broad daylight have been jailed for a total of 25 years.

The 17-year-old was chased by a white van while on his bike on June 1, 2024 and was blocked by the van and a parked car when he reached Greenway in Middlesbrough.

At that point, a man wearing a balaclava jumped out of the van and beat him over the head and shoulders with a weapon. Two other men then joined in, kicking him to the head and the body while he was on the floor.

His bike was thrown into the back of the van, but a knife and a trainer were left at the scene and discovered by police.

A short time later, the van was seen parked on Ormesby Bank and the boy was seen coming out of the back of the van with injuries to his face and his hands tied together.

Shortly after, he was thrown out of the van in the middle of the road and was dragged along with his hands tied together and withh no shoes on. He managed to break free and five men were seen running away from the van, which was abandoned.

A police investigation was launched and five men have now been bought to justice over the terrifying incident.

Brothers Shaun and Lewis Thompson, Jamie Lawrence and Michael Townsend pleaded guilty to kidnapping, wounding and possession of an offensive weapon, while Jack Carlsson was found guilty following a trial.

On Monday (Jun 23) three of the men were sentenced to a total of 25 years.

Jack Carlsson, 22, of Roworth Road in Middlesbrough was found guilty of kidnapping, wounding with intent and possession of a sword, following a five-day trial that concluded on April 14. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jack Carlsson, Shaun Thompson and Lewis Thompson have all been jailed | Cleveland Police

Shaun Thompson, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, wounding with intent, and possession of a sword and possession of a machete., and was sentenced to seven years and six months behind bars.

Lewis Thompson, 26, of Premier Road in Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, wounding with intent, and possession of a sword and possession of a machete. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in jail.

Jamie Lawrence, 21, of Orpington Road in Middlesbrough and Michael Townsend, 36, of Eston Road in Lazenby, both pleaded guilty to kidnapping, wounding and possession of an offensive weapon. They will be sentenced on Thursday (Jun 26)

Detective Sergeant Leigh Moon, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “These men brazenly pulled up in a van, wearing balaclavas and armed with weapons to chase after a teenage boy who was then subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

“Having been kidnapped and bundled into the van, he was badly beaten before being thrown out of the vehicle in the middle of a busy road with passing motorists beeping.

“Due to both incidents occurring in broad daylight and in built-up areas, we received numerous reports from members of the public enabling officers to respond quickly to safeguard the boy.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who came forward with information that helped the investigation.