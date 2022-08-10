Jack Kirmond: Police name man charged with rugby player's murder as family pay tribute

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Army veteran Jack, a rifleman who had served in Afghanistan, died of a head injury sustained in an assault outside Sharlston Sports Club, the rugby league club owned by his brother Danny, a former Super League player.

Lee Robinson, 38, of Fryston Road in Castleford, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Kirmond

Jack died in hospital after the attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Kirmond family said: “Jack was an amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend. A soldier who served his country and a protector of everyone who knew him, not just in his job but in his life.

“Jack had been through darkness but came into light and injected that light into everyone who knew him. And the noise that emanated from Jack - his infectious laugh could be heard from miles around! He will leave a hole in the lives of everyone in knew him.

“As a family we thank everyone for their well wishes from the bottom of our hearts. Jack leaves the world a brighter place than he came into and we will all remember him in this way.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to support Jack’s family at this very sad time and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, which is believed to have occurred around midnight on Sunday.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation then please contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.