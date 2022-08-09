Jack Kirmond: Tributes paid to murdered Yorkshire rugby player, 33, and brother of Super League star

Jack Kirmond died following the assault outside Sharlston Rovers ARLFC's ground on Weeland Road in the early hours of Sunday morning. He had suffered a serious head injury.

The army veteran is the younger brother of former Super League player Danny Kirmond, 36, who played for Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity and is now with York City Knights.

Sharlston Rovers' junior section said: "Sharlston Rovers Juniors are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Jack Kirmond, one of our own rugby family.

Jack Kirmond (photo courtesy of Sharlston Rovers ARLFC)

"We send all our thoughts and condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult and sad time."

Sharlston Sports Club, where the Rovers are based, has been owned by Danny Kirmond and his partner since 2020.

Jack had played amateur rugby league himself for clubs including Hunslet Parkside. The brothers grew up in Sharlston and attended Crofton High School.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who remains in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with the matter.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.