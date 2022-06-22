Jail for labourer who exposed himself to four women in two days while driving in the East Yorkshire countryside

Andrew Conn, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and making off without payment and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on last week on Monday June 13 for sentencing.

On Saturday May 21, Humberside Police received three separate calls from members of the public reporting a man indecently exposing himself in Brough and Elloughton.

The following day, a further call was received of a similar nature of a man indecently exposing himself in Howden.

Andrew Conn

While out driving his car, Conn, for his own sexual gratification, approached lone women propositioning them while making sexual remarks and exposing himself.

Detective Tracy St Paul said: “This was a disgraceful series of incidents which nobody should have endure whilst going about their daily business.