A mother who concealed evidence after her son killed a man has been jailed.

Michael Pearson killed Scott Akester with a single punch to the face following a drunken disagreement outside of a Hull pub in November 2022.

Pearson punched Mr Akester, who then hit his head on the floor. He later died in hospital.

Pearson, 30, of Salthouse Road, was found guilty Scott Akester’s manslaughter and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail on Thursday, June 29.

Whilst investigating, Humberside Police discovered that Michael Pearson’s phone had been damaged.

It was found hidden in the coat pocket of Joanne Pearson.

Joanne Pearson, 61, also of Saltshouse Road, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at Hull Crown Court on Friday, February 9.

She was subsequently bailed until her appearance last week, Friday 10 May, where she was jailed for six months.

Detective Superintendent Al Curtis said: “Joanne concealed crucial evidence in an attempt to protect her son, with no consideration for Scott’s family who had been left without their dad, son and partner.

“I am pleased she admitted her irresponsible actions and acknowledged the further undue stress and upset caused to Scott’s family.

“Crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will always take action in a bid to deter violent crime in our communities.