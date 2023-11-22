Jail time for thief who stole £100 worth of chocolate from the same Yorkshire shop

A serial shoplifter has been jailed after he stole £100 worth of chocolate from the same shop in Yorkshire.

Gage Hughes already had six convictions for theft this year, and his seventh earned him a 12-week stint behind bars, which means he could be in jail for Christmas.

The 30-year-old carried out identical crimes almost a week apart, walking into the OneStop shop in Morley Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, and stealing chocolate.

The first incident happened on November 5, when he went into the shop and walked out with £70 worth of chocolate without paying. A week later on Novemver 12 he did the same thing, this time carrying out £30 worth of treats from the store. He was caught on CCTV carrying out both thefts.

Hughes, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, was identified by the store manager, prompting officers to arrest and charge him. Just two days after his second theft, Hughes was sentenced to 12 weeks behind bars at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Hughes is a repeat offender who has been convicted of several thefts already this year.

"His offending has been prolific and caused a nuisance to hard working shop owners and staff who should not have to deal with thieves as part of their day-to-day jobs.

