Delivery driver who ferried £3.5m of drugs around Yorkshire jailed for six years

A delivery driver who ferried millions of pounds worth of drugs around Yorkshire after they had been smuggled over from the US has been jailed.

James Howell transported around 30kg of cocaine and cannabis around the Bradford area after they had been delivered to addresses from America.

West Yorkshire Police said the 36-year-old picked up the drugs which had been imported from the US by organised criminals who used postal services to have them delivered to Bradford.

He then picked them up and distributed them further, hiding behind his role as a delivery driver, between February and July 2024..

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was jailed for six years at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (Jun 12).

The supply chain was investigated by Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) and authorities in the US including the Department of Homeland Security and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Howell was arrested in July 2024 and charged shortly later, and first appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on July 11.

Detective Inspector David Greenwood of the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU, said: “We welcome Howell’s guilty plea and sentencing for his role in what has been a substantial criminal operation to smuggle illegal drugs into the Bradford district.

“Howell thought his job as a deliver courier would be the perfect cover for him to transport Class A and B drugs across the Bradford district but instead, he was identified through police enquiries into the wider drugs importation and arrested.

“This case should stand as a lesson to other delivery drivers who may be tempted to make easy money from distributing parcels given to them by criminals.

“Law enforcement authorities have virtually constant operational activity ongoing to investigate and counter large scale drugs supply and through succumbing to temptation, Howell has now found himself with a six year sentence.”

He added: “We at the Yorkshire and Humber ROCU wish to pass on our thanks to partners at the department of US Homeland Security Investigations and the US Drug Enforcement Administration for the support and assistance during the investigation.