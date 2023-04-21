Jamie Meah murder: Police name four wanted men suspected of killing teenage boy in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have named the four wanted men currently at large who are suspected of murdering Leeds teenager Jamie Meah.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Armley on March 31.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 21, are all from Leeds and are wanted for murder in connection with the incident which took place at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the murder with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The four wanted men

The men are believed to have links to Leeds, Merseyside and the Greater Manchester areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “Jamie’s death was a tragedy in which a young man with his life ahead of him was needlessly cut short.

“We would like to speak to these four males who are wanted for his murder. These men are believed to have links to the Leeds, Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas and enquiries are actively being carried out in those areas.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen any of these four males, or knows of their whereabouts to please contact us with those details.”

