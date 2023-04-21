All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
1 hour ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
2 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
3 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Jamie Meah murder: Police name four wanted men suspected of killing teenage boy in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have named the four wanted men currently at large who are suspected of murdering Leeds teenager Jamie Meah.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:09 BST

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Armley on March 31.

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 21, are all from Leeds and are wanted for murder in connection with the incident which took place at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the murder with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The four wanted menThe four wanted men
The four wanted men
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men are believed to have links to Leeds, Merseyside and the Greater Manchester areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “Jamie’s death was a tragedy in which a young man with his life ahead of him was needlessly cut short.

“We would like to speak to these four males who are wanted for his murder. These men are believed to have links to the Leeds, Liverpool and Greater Manchester areas and enquiries are actively being carried out in those areas.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen any of these four males, or knows of their whereabouts to please contact us with those details.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are advised not to approach any of the four males but to call police on 999, quoting West Yorkshire Police crime reference 13230180255.