Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being found unconscious and with serious head injuries outside a working men’s club in Yorkshire at the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police has named 53-year-old Jason Gaskin as the man who died following a suspected murder outside Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby, near Doncaster, at around 1am on Sunday (Oct 29).

Members of the public and paramedics frantically fought to save Jason’s life after he was found on the street, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason’s family has released a photo of him said: "Jason is a loved father, grandfather and husband. Loved very much by the traveller community and everybody that knew and met him; a much loved character.

Jason Gaskin died at the scene after being found unconscious outside a working men's club in Yorkshire

"The family thank everyone who has supported and continues to support them."

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said a post mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine Jason’s cause of death.

It added: “A 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder have been bailed as enquiries continue. A further man arrested on suspicion of murder has also been bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A third man, aged 39, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday has been released with no further action. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.”