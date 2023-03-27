A “dangerous” 23-year-old man has been jailed for life for stabbing an older man to death in a pre-planned attack outside his home in Hull.

Jason Whincup was brutally assaulted on Hessle Road on August 31 2022 and died two days later of his injuries.

After a two-week manhunt, Harley Robinson was identified from CCTV footage fleeing from the scene of the murder and he was arrested and later charged with the 47-year-old’s murder.

Hull Crown Court heard that Robinson had been paid to attack Mr Whincup and shortly afterwards he spent £200 on a pair of trainers at Hull's St Stephen's Shopping Centre.

Jason Whincup

Robinson was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott said after the hearing: “Harley Robinson is a dangerous individual with a propensity to carry knives.

"He repeatedly attacked Jason Whincup in the most brutal way. Jason posed no physical threat to Robinson and there is clear evidence that this attack was pre-planned and targeted.

“Today’s sentencing will provide Jason’s family and friends with a sense of reassurance that justice has now been served, however they will continue to suffer his loss and he will be forever loved and missed by them.

Harley Robinson

“I want to thank Jason’s family for their courage, dignity and continued support throughout the investigation and trial.

“Reducing knife crime is a priority for Humberside Police and we are committed to doing all we can to prosecute those who carry bladed weapons and use them against others, to prevent other families having to suffer the tragic loss of a loved one.