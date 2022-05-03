Jilted Yorkshire boyfriend on trial accused of killing ex-partner's cat in 'relentless' attack

Raymond Jacobson denies subjecting Trixie to horrendous violence on Albany Street in Hull last October.

The pet cat was seen by a neighbour walking towards Mr Jacobson, with whom she would have been familiar, before he allegedly picked her up, twisted her neck, stamped on her, kicked her and slammed her head against a metal fence.

The witness described the attack as 'relentless' and a note was found between Trixie's paws with the initials 'SB' written on it, which Mr Jacobson's former partner said stood for 'silly b****' - an insult he commonly used towards her. The paper was also smeared with human blood which DNA testing identified as Mr Jacobson's.

Trixie the cat was killed on Albany Street in Hull

Hull Crown Court was told on the opening day of the trial that Mr Jacobson and his partner had owned Trixie together before she ended the relationship and began seeing a new boyfriend.

He is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend as well as the animal cruelty offences.

Before the attack, Mr Jacobson was heard outside the victim's home shouting "Trixie is mine - I am taking her."

The neighbour said the cat was 'screaming in pain' during the savage beating.

When his ex-partner reported the crime, Mr Jacobson allegedly appeared on the street while she was speaking to police officers outside her home. He was arrested but later bailed, and returned to Albany Street where he became involved in a drunken argument with another neighbour over who had killed Trixie.

In a further incident she was accosted outside a shop near her home by Mr Jacobson, who told her he loved her and threatened to throw himself under a bus.

Mr Jacobson told police he had not written the note left with Trixie's body, and claimed that his ex had 'planted' his blood - taken from a previous occasion in which he said she had stabbed him - in order to frame him for the cat's death.