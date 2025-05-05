Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information 28 years after seven-year-old Joe McCafferty was killed in an arson attack in Huddersfield.

On the evening of May 2, 1997, seven-year-old Joe McCafferty went for a sleepover at his aunt’s house, in Huddersfield.

Just hours later, a serious fire broke out at the property after an accelerant was poured through the letterbox of the front door and set alight.

Joe was taken to hospital along with his brother Nicky, but died a short time later.

A new appeal has been launched urging anyone with information to come forward.

The appeal features a new video from Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck on the street the fire was started.

No one has ever been charged for Joe McCafferty's death. | McCafferty family/Police

It is being backed by an enhanced reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers, who are offering up to £20,000 for anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons linked to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “From the outset of this investigation we have firmly believed that the answers to this horrendous crime would be found in the Huddersfield area.

“It is now 28 years since Joe’s life was taken so cruelly and so suddenly, and we remain committed to finding those responsible, so Joe’s family can get the justice that they deserve.

“My message to the people of Huddersfield is clear – if you have any information about who was responsible for the fire then please come forward - either to my team or to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who are offering an enhanced reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Joe's family have waited a very long time to find out who was responsible for his death. If you can help to provide those answers then now is the time to come forward and tell us what you know.”

Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Yorkshire & Humberside, said: “At Crimestoppers, we understand the deep pain and heartache that comes from the loss of a loved one, especially in such tragic circumstances. We encourage anyone who holds even the smallest piece of information to come forward. Your courage to speak up can help bring justice for Joe McCafferty and closure for his family after these long years. Remember, you can share what you know anonymously, and your voice can make a difference."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or use the livechat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting Operation Platinum.