Jonathan Hutty murder: Two men set to appear in court charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital
Jonathan Hutty, 49, died after he was left with a serious head injury when he was attacked in Hull on February 24 this year.
Ian Smalley, 53, of Hutt Street, Hull and Gavin Leaning, 51, of Padstow Close, Hull have both been charged with murder following their arrest. Both men appeared in court on Friday (May 3) and are set to appear again at Hull Crown Court on May 7.
Police were alerted to the incident by paramedics who found Jonathan with a serious head injury inside a property on Padstow Close in Hull. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, and spend 16 days in a critical condition, but died on March 11.
A murder investigation was launched and five people were arrested between February and March in connection with the incident and four were re-arrested on Wednesday (May 1), alongside a sixth person, a man, who was also arrested.
Three people have since been released on bail.