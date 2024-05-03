Jonathan Hutty, 49, died after he was left with a serious head injury when he was attacked in Hull on February 24 this year.

Ian Smalley, 53, of Hutt Street, Hull and Gavin Leaning, 51, of Padstow Close, Hull have both been charged with murder following their arrest. Both men appeared in court on Friday (May 3) and are set to appear again at Hull Crown Court on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to the incident by paramedics who found Jonathan with a serious head injury inside a property on Padstow Close in Hull. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, and spend 16 days in a critical condition, but died on March 11.

Jonathan Hutty, 49

A murder investigation was launched and five people were arrested between February and March in connection with the incident and four were re-arrested on Wednesday (May 1), alongside a sixth person, a man, who was also arrested.