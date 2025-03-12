Another arrest has been made in connection with a murder investigation in Hemlington.

In the early hours of Friday morning (Feb 28), police received reports of a stabbing in Hemlington.

28-year-old Jordan Hogg died following the incident on Fonteyn Court.

Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) launched an investigation into the incident.

Four men, two aged 17, a 27-year-old man and 43-year-old man, were charged with murder and were remanded in custody until they appear at Teesside Crown Court on April 4.

Alongside these arrests a 28-year-old man remains in police custody in France in connection with the investigation, after his arrest on Wednesday (Mar 5) at a ferry port.

Police have named the man who died as Jordan Hogg as his family pay tribute to the 28-year-old. | Cleveland Police

The extradition process is ongoing.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder and he was released on bail with conditions.

On Wednesday (Mar 12), police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he currently remains in police custody at this time.

Jordan's family have paid tribute to their “funny, loving, special young man”.

The family said: “We can’t put into words how deeply devastated our family and friends are, that Jordan has been so cruelly taken away from us.

“His absence has left a huge void in our hearts. Life just won’t be the same without him.

“Jordan was a funny, loving, special young man who lit up any room he walked into and was loved by everyone who knew him.

“We will keep his memory alive, ensuring he will never be forgotten.”