Jordan Hogg: Another arrest made in Yorkshire murder investigation after four men charged and fifth arrested in France

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:41 BST
Another arrest has been made in connection with a murder investigation in Hemlington.

In the early hours of Friday morning (Feb 28), police received reports of a stabbing in Hemlington.

Most Popular

28-year-old Jordan Hogg died following the incident on Fonteyn Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) launched an investigation into the incident.

Four men, two aged 17, a 27-year-old man and 43-year-old man, were charged with murder and were remanded in custody until they appear at Teesside Crown Court on April 4.

Alongside these arrests a 28-year-old man remains in police custody in France in connection with the investigation, after his arrest on Wednesday (Mar 5) at a ferry port.

Police have named the man who died as Jordan Hogg as his family pay tribute to the 28-year-old.placeholder image
Police have named the man who died as Jordan Hogg as his family pay tribute to the 28-year-old. | Cleveland Police

The extradition process is ongoing.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder and he was released on bail with conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Wednesday (Mar 12), police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he currently remains in police custody at this time.

Jordan's family have paid tribute to their “funny, loving, special young man”.

The family said: “We can’t put into words how deeply devastated our family and friends are, that Jordan has been so cruelly taken away from us.

“His absence has left a huge void in our hearts. Life just won’t be the same without him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Jordan was a funny, loving, special young man who lit up any room he walked into and was loved by everyone who knew him.

“We will keep his memory alive, ensuring he will never be forgotten.”

Police have asked that people “respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time”.

Related topics:PoliceYorkshireFrancemurderCleveland Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice