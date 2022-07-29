Julie Youel murder: Man jailed for stabbing his wife, 53, to death at their home in Monk Bretton in Yorkshire

Darren Youel, 54, was given a 12-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court today.
The murder of the former Barnsley Council worker shocked the residents of Monk Bretton, the village where the couple lived.
The 53-year-old was found with severe injuries at their home on Rotherham Road on May 21 this year. She died at the scene.
Darren Youel was also found seriously injured and later arrested.
Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice from South Yorkshire Police said: “This has been an incredibly tragic and upsetting case for Julie’s loved ones, and my thoughts are with them today.
“Youel called 999 to ask for an ambulance, stating that he had stabbed Julie and then himself. When our officers arrived, he had multiple stab injuries which he admitted were self-inflicted.
“Due to Youel’s actions that evening, a family has lost their mother and now, their father too, as he begins a significant prison term.
“At the request of Julie’s loved ones, I would once more ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve their loss and come to terms with the conclusion of our investigation and the judicial process.”
Youel, formerly of Rotherham Road, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years.