Kaay News: Three people given medical assistance after fire as man in court for arson charges
Jonathan Brook, 29, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was charged with several offences in relation to the incident at Kaay News in Blackmoorfoot Road on Tuesday night, which left three people needing medical assistance.
Brook, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, was charged with assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm, arson with intent to endanger life, racially/religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words/writing, and using threatening/abusive/ insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.
He was remanded in custody until Thursday March 27.
Detective Inspector Talha Laher, of Kirklees District CID, who is overseeing this investigation, said: “Increased patrols are continuing in the area to provide reassurance to the local community following this incident and anyone with immediate concerns is advised to approach a local neighbourhood officer or to contact the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.”