A man has been remanded in custody following a disturbance and fire at a shop in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Brook, 29, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was charged with several offences in relation to the incident at Kaay News in Blackmoorfoot Road on Tuesday night, which left three people needing medical assistance.

Brook, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, was charged with assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm, arson with intent to endanger life, racially/religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words/writing, and using threatening/abusive/ insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

He was remanded in custody until Thursday March 27.

