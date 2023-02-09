The message appeared overnight on the roof of the marketing suite at Doncaster-based Keepmoat’s Heron’s Reach scheme in Allerton, near Bradford.
Keepmoat have now reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police as vandalism.
Construction at Heron’s Reach began in 2016, and permission is in place for 292 new homes to be built over seven years.
One resident of the estate claimed that they had to pay £15,000 for work to their garden because of drainage issues which led to their living room flooding, and said there were also complaints over potholes in the roads on the development.
Yet Keepmoat were not aware of any unresolved recent complaints.
A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the vandalism at our Heron’s Reach development this morning and are currently in the process of reporting this to the police.”