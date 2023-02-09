A disgruntled customer has daubed graffiti on the sales centre of a Keepmoat housing development in Yorkshire – warning others not to buy a new home on the estate.

The message appeared overnight on the roof of the marketing suite at Doncaster-based Keepmoat’s Heron’s Reach scheme in Allerton, near Bradford.

Keepmoat have now reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police as vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction at Heron’s Reach began in 2016, and permission is in place for 292 new homes to be built over seven years.

The daring graffiti was discovered this morning

One resident of the estate claimed that they had to pay £15,000 for work to their garden because of drainage issues which led to their living room flooding, and said there were also complaints over potholes in the roads on the development.

Yet Keepmoat were not aware of any unresolved recent complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad