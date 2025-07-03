A driver has been jailed after fleeing the scene of a Yorkshire crash which killed a cyclist.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keiran Hunt was behind the wheel of a VW Golf which was involved in a crash with a cyclist on Ridge Road in Micklefield, Leeds, at around 2pm on April 28.

The cyclist, 48-year-old John Shelton from Tyldesley in Manchester, died at the scene despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt, 37, of Field View in Micklefield, was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after he torched the car in the Potternewton area of Leeds following the smash.

A statement issued by Mr Shelton’s family said: “April 28th, 2025, changed our lives forever. John was so cruelly taken from all of us; we couldn’t even see him, say goodbye, give him a kiss or hold his hand one last time.

“No sentence passed by the courts will ever make up for his death or surpass the lifetime of hurt we will all suffer especially his wonderful son Thomas.

“We ask that you continue to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we all continue to navigate the physical and emotional pain of our loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector, Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team, said: “This was a truly devastating incident that left John’s family with the devastating loss of a loved one.

John Shelton died after the collision on Ridge Road in Micklefield, which was reported shortly after 2pm on April 28. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

“Whilst the sentencing today, does not bring John back, our investigation has resulted in the man responsible for his death now serving time in prison.

“Hunt’s actions on that day, cannot be reversed. He left the scene, leaving John with injuries, that were not survivable. He then attempted to destroy the car and evidence of what had happened.

“We hope this serves as a reminder, that the repercussions of speeding, can be much worse than a fine or points on your licence, you can take away someone’s life in a matter of minutes.