'Changed our lives forever' - Driver jailed after fleeing scene of crash which killed cyclist
Keiran Hunt was behind the wheel of a VW Golf which was involved in a crash with a cyclist on Ridge Road in Micklefield, Leeds, at around 2pm on April 28.
The cyclist, 48-year-old John Shelton from Tyldesley in Manchester, died at the scene despite the best efforts of medical professionals.
Hunt, 37, of Field View in Micklefield, was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after he torched the car in the Potternewton area of Leeds following the smash.
A statement issued by Mr Shelton’s family said: “April 28th, 2025, changed our lives forever. John was so cruelly taken from all of us; we couldn’t even see him, say goodbye, give him a kiss or hold his hand one last time.
“No sentence passed by the courts will ever make up for his death or surpass the lifetime of hurt we will all suffer especially his wonderful son Thomas.
“We ask that you continue to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we all continue to navigate the physical and emotional pain of our loss.”
Detective Inspector, Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team, said: “This was a truly devastating incident that left John’s family with the devastating loss of a loved one.
“Whilst the sentencing today, does not bring John back, our investigation has resulted in the man responsible for his death now serving time in prison.
“Hunt’s actions on that day, cannot be reversed. He left the scene, leaving John with injuries, that were not survivable. He then attempted to destroy the car and evidence of what had happened.
“We hope this serves as a reminder, that the repercussions of speeding, can be much worse than a fine or points on your licence, you can take away someone’s life in a matter of minutes.
“Our thoughts will remain with John’s family and friends who are understandably continuing to navigate their loss.”