The family of a mother of three - whose life was cut short by a drunk driver that attempted to escape justice - have described the pain they feel ‘every minute’ she’s not with them.

In July 2022, 30-year-old Keita Mullen was struck down by a vehicle that was speeding through the streets of Bawtry.

The collision saw her thrown across the road and left to die from fatal injuries while the driver, Matthew Harris, fled.

Keita was a mother to three young children, with her youngest just three-and-a-half months old when she died.

At 36-year-old Harris’ sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday, Keita’s family had their personal statements read aloud.

Keita’s mother said: “I can never put into words what I have lost, it’s not just birthdays, holidays, and special occasions, but every minute of every day I miss Keita.

“The pain and emptiness I feel is indescribable and irreparable. Keita’s children have lost the most important person and role model in their life.

“For as long as I live, I will never forget their screams after telling them the devastating news.

“Each one will have to overcome different difficulties throughout their lives, it is something that should have never been an issue and something they should never have had to face.

Mother of three Keita Mullen, who was killed by a drunk driver. | SYP

“We do not know the impact the death of Keita will have on the children long term, the trauma they have suffered is immeasurable.

“Everything that Keita was, loyal, kind, generous, a beautiful mind and soul were cruelly and callously taken by a person the total opposite, with none of these attributes.”

Harris, of Burcroft Hill, was sentenced to 16 years, reduced to 10 years and eight months for pleading guilty.

He was found to have been driving without a licence or insurance, and had drunk 11 pints of lager that evening.

Despite attempting to evade police after the accident, the law eventually caught up with him.

Keita wasn’t the only one injured in the incident, as her friend was also struck by Harris’ car - she suffered minor injuries and lasting mental trauma.

A statement from Keita’s father that was also shared with the court said: “Matthew Harris what you have done to Keita, and all who love her, is something you should reflect on every day of your life.

“One day you will regain freedom. None of us affected by her loss will ever be free to spend time with Keita again.

“That is entirely your fault.”

PC Andrea Silburn from the Serious Collisions Team, was Keita’s Family Liaison Officer (FLO) and has supported the family every step of the way since their loss.

She added: “I have been the FLO for many families during my career, and I keep a part of each one with me.

Driver Matthew Harris, who has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for killing pedestrian Keita Mullen | South Yorkshire Police

“While being a FLO, which can often be a relationship for years, you learn more about their loved one, and their life and the impact their death has on family and friends.

“You see first-hand how their lives have changed forever, for the worse, at the hands of someone else.

“Road traffic collisions can happen to anyone. We all have a responsibility to create safer roads and ensure our actions, or inactions do not cost someone their life.

“Harris’ actions that led to the death of Keita were careless and selfish, and he will now spend a lengthy time in prison, but nothing can bring Keita back.