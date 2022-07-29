Keita Mullen: Police arrest 33-year-old man in connection with young mother's death in hit and run

The 30-year-old was killed as she crossed the road on a night out in Bawtry, near Doncaster, last weekend, when she was struck by a Nissan Juke which also injured a 33-year-old woman she was with. The car did not stop at the scene.

Mrs Mullen died at the scene, leaving husband Tom, a former Worksop Town footballer, and their children aged 10, five and four months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family lived in Worksop and she ran her own business supplying balloons for parties and events.

Keita Mullen

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Bawtry have made a further arrest in connection to their enquiries.

"Last night (28 July) officers arrested a 33 year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

"A 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

"Our Roads Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.

"If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of 24 July 2022. If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject."