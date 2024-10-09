A man has been jailed after he was found to have thousands of indecent images of children when he was snared trying to import a child sex doll from Hong Kong.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Marsh was found guilty of 13 offences involving indecent images of children after a week-long trial.

The 62-year-old, of Caister Grove in Keighley, was found guilty of eight counts of making an indecent photo of a child, possession a prohibited image of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image, fraudulently evading any duty/prohibition/restriction, distributing an indecent photo of a child and improper importation of an indecent article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Bradford Crown Court on October 4, and made to sign the sex offenders resgister for life. He was also given a life-long sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Adam Flaxington, from the online child abuse investigation team at West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome this conviction and sentence in what has been a lengthy and complex investigation.

“In 2020 we received intel that Marsh had uploaded a number of indecent images. A warrant was executed and all of Marsh’s devices were seized and he was arrested.

“More than 6,000 indecent images of children as well of sexualised conversations with children were found on his devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Marsh | WYP

“Whilst awaiting a charging decision, we received further intelligence that Marsh had attempted to import a child sex doll into the UK from Hong Kong.

“Marsh was then charged with multiple offences. We hope this sentence will serve as a warning to others that offences of this nature are taken very seriously within West Yorkshire.