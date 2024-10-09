Man caught with 6,000 indecent images attempted to import a child sex doll into the UK from Hong Kong
Keith Marsh was found guilty of 13 offences involving indecent images of children after a week-long trial.
The 62-year-old, of Caister Grove in Keighley, was found guilty of eight counts of making an indecent photo of a child, possession a prohibited image of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image, fraudulently evading any duty/prohibition/restriction, distributing an indecent photo of a child and improper importation of an indecent article.
He was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Bradford Crown Court on October 4, and made to sign the sex offenders resgister for life. He was also given a life-long sexual harm prevention order.
Detective Constable Adam Flaxington, from the online child abuse investigation team at West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome this conviction and sentence in what has been a lengthy and complex investigation.
“In 2020 we received intel that Marsh had uploaded a number of indecent images. A warrant was executed and all of Marsh’s devices were seized and he was arrested.
“More than 6,000 indecent images of children as well of sexualised conversations with children were found on his devices.
“Whilst awaiting a charging decision, we received further intelligence that Marsh had attempted to import a child sex doll into the UK from Hong Kong.
“Marsh was then charged with multiple offences. We hope this sentence will serve as a warning to others that offences of this nature are taken very seriously within West Yorkshire.
“Anyone caught facilitating the abuse of children or looking at indecent images of anyone under the age of 18 will not only be put on the sex offenders register but can expect to face consequences which may impact significantly on their life.”