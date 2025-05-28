Watch driver hit speeds of 100mph during police chase before stinger brings him to a stop

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 28th May 2025, 07:28 BST
A driver has been jailed after he clocked speeds of over 100mph after speeding away from the scene of a crash in Yorkshire.

Kenan Joseph fled from the scene on April 25 and after police attempted to pull him over on the A64 near Billborough Top, he drove off at high speeds.

The video above shows him weaving in and out of traffic at over 90mph and driving into incoming traffic on the wrong side of the road - all while the car was damaged from the earlier crash.

During the chase, he crashed into a number of other vehicles and was eventually stopped when police used a stinger device on the A19 near Easingwold.

The 23-year-old, previously of Harehills in Leeds, was jailed for 16 months after admitting dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis.

During his sentencing at York Crown Court on May 23, he has also been banned from driving for 44 months, ordered to take an extended driving test before he can get his licence back, and ordered to pay compensation of £1,340.

Kenan Joseph hit speeds of 100mph as he tried to evade policeKenan Joseph hit speeds of 100mph as he tried to evade police
Kenan Joseph hit speeds of 100mph as he tried to evade police | NYP

Arresting officer, PC Scott Sharlotte of our Specialist Operations Unit, said: “On his arrest Joseph was rude and abusive and said he did not care that he put other road users in danger.

“Now that he is in prison, he has time to reflect on that and should think himself lucky that the most serious charge he faced was for dangerous driving and nothing more catastrophic.

“We will not tolerate such driving and will use all of our specialist skills and equipment to deny criminals and dangerous drivers the use of the road.”

