A driver has been jailed after he clocked speeds of over 100mph after speeding away from the scene of a crash in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenan Joseph fled from the scene on April 25 and after police attempted to pull him over on the A64 near Billborough Top, he drove off at high speeds.

The video above shows him weaving in and out of traffic at over 90mph and driving into incoming traffic on the wrong side of the road - all while the car was damaged from the earlier crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the chase, he crashed into a number of other vehicles and was eventually stopped when police used a stinger device on the A19 near Easingwold.

The 23-year-old, previously of Harehills in Leeds, was jailed for 16 months after admitting dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis.

During his sentencing at York Crown Court on May 23, he has also been banned from driving for 44 months, ordered to take an extended driving test before he can get his licence back, and ordered to pay compensation of £1,340.

Kenan Joseph hit speeds of 100mph as he tried to evade police | NYP

Arresting officer, PC Scott Sharlotte of our Specialist Operations Unit, said: “On his arrest Joseph was rude and abusive and said he did not care that he put other road users in danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that he is in prison, he has time to reflect on that and should think himself lucky that the most serious charge he faced was for dangerous driving and nothing more catastrophic.