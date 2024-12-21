Two poachers have been hit with fines of more than £1,000 after being caught in North Yorkshire.

On Tuesday February 6, 2024, North Yorkshire Police received a report of a vehicle being driven suspiciously around Whashton near Richmond.

Police officers were deployed to the area straight away, and just before midnight they located a Nissan X-Trail parked up next to a field.

A short time later, two men approached them carrying large black lamps and with lurcher-type dogs on slip leads.

They were searched and their lamps and vehicle seized.

The two men – Daniel Luke Dimmock, 34, from Castleford, and Kian Harratt, 22, from Pontefract – were both later charged with entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment.

Harratt is a professional footballer who plays for Fleetwood Town on loan from Huddersfield Town. He has also previously had spells at Bradford City and Leeds United’s academy. In 2022, he was fined for hare coursing after being caught on farmland in the Wressle area.

The pair were found guilty at Harrogate Magistrates Court on December 19, 2024. They were fined £1,153 each and ordered to pay hundreds of pounds more in costs and surcharges.

Sergeant David Lund, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “Poaching is a serious crime that brings misery to rural communities.

“As this case shows, if you travel to North Yorkshire intent on poaching, we’ll be here to stop you, and put you before the courts.